Richa Chadha's Cute Moments With Her Cats 'Jugni' & 'Kamli' Will Melt Your Heart

Richa Chadha is a complete cat person and her Instagram is proof of this. She owns two pet cats named Kamli and Jugni, whom she adores and pampers too much. The actor proudly calls herself a cat mom and her Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos while she spends time with her cats. Take a look at some adorable videos and pictures from Richa Chadha's Instagram, that prove she loves cats a little too much.

Richa Chadha's favourite moments with her adorable cats

Source: Richa Chadha's Instagram

Richa Chadha's cat Jugni came to her as a gift, from her beau Ali Fazal. She fondly calls her cat Jugni, a chipku. Richa Chadha's Instagram highlights have some of the most adorable videos of her cat Jugni. Her pet is very fond of its owner and in most of her videos, the actor is seen lovingly calling her chipku, which literally means 'someone who cannot stay away from the one they are fond of'. Her pet also happens to follow her everywhere in her house, as mentioned in most of her stories.

Apart from Jugni, Richa Chadha owns another pet named Kamli. As mentioned by the actor, Kamli was the first-ever pet cat she got and Jugni was brought home much later. She shared a bunch of videos of her pet cat Kamli, on her Instagram account, most of the time referring her to as her 'first love'. One of the most adorable videos of her cats was when she brought home Jugni and Kamli was curious and did not approve of her owner bringing another pet home.

On the work front, Richa Chadha will be seen in the film Madam Chief Minister. The upcoming political film is helmed by Subhash Kapoor. The film is said to be loosely based on the life of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and the head of Bahujan Samaj Party, Mayawati. The film Madam Chief Minister was expected to release on July 17, 2020, but the dates might vary due to the Pandemic.

