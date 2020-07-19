Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shares Poignant Video; Remembers Him As Her 'forever Star'

Almost a month after Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise, Shweta Singh Kirti, Sushant's older sister posted a heartfelt tribute to her brother, remembering him in his happiest moments. In a beautiful video shared by Shweta on her Facebook page, Shweta remembered her brother saying, "A pain so precious so close that you wouldn't trade the world for it!! A wound so deep, so grave you wouldn't and couldn't ever share it! My Forever Star."

The approximately five-minute-long black and white video compiles some of Sushant's most happy and unseen moments in a montage edited over Don McLean's iconic song- Starry, Starry Night. Sushant was the youngest child in his family and is succeeded by four elder sisters. Shweta Singh Kirti is the youngest of the four sisters and currently resides in the US.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his Bandra residence. Subsequent to this, the 34-year-old actor's death is being probed from multiple angles. The Bandra Police station had earlier released a statement saying that the actor's death is being probed for any foul play. In the last summon by the police, Director and Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali was interrogated. Additionally, Shekar Kapur and Rhea Chakraborty were also summoned by the police for the investigation. The police so far have recorded statements of about 35 people related to the case.

