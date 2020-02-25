Richa Chadha Chides CM Arvind Kejriwal's Rajghat 'photo-op' Amid Delhi Violence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday visited Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat and said violence will not benefit anyone, as he called for the restoration of peace in the national capital in the wake of violence in northeast Delhi which claimed seven lives. Kejriwal visited Rajghat along with his MLAs.

"Six civilians and one policemen have died. Violence will not benefit anyone. Mahatma Gandhi was a worshiper of non-violence, we prayed for restoration of peace in Delhi," he said after the visit.

Soon after the images of his visit went viral on social media, actor Richa Chadha took to her Twitter handle to comment on it. In just a few words, Chadha wrote sarcastically that 'photo-ops are more important than riots in the city'.

Kejriwal visits GTB Hospital to meet those injured in violence

Later, Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain visited the GTB Hospital to meet those who were injured in the violence in northeast Delhi. At least seven people were killed and scores of others were injured since the violence that broke out starting Sunday evening.

Clashes have continued in parts of Delhi for the third day on Tuesday. In an important development in the ongoing tensions in North East Delhi, a joint meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was held in the presence of other key leaders and officials on Tuesday.

Speaking of the decisions taken in the crucial meeting, Kejriwal said that the discussion was "positive" and all the parties have stressed upon restoring peace in the capital. "It was decided in the meeting that all the political parties will take requisite steps to restore peace in Delhi. The meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah was positive," he said while addressing the media in New Delhi.

Met with victims of violence being treated at the GTB Hospital and Max Hospital. Hindus, Muslims, policemen - none have escaped unhurt.. this madness must end immediately pic.twitter.com/Nh2VI6BRTG — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 25, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

