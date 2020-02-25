Delhi violence: Nikkhil Advani seeks 'shutdown mode'; Hansal Mehta unhappy with Kejriwal

As the situation in Delhi went out of control in the clashes between groups over the Citizenship Amendment Act, even celebrities of the film industry reacted with concern. Many of them also brought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal into the picture, urging him to intervene or expressing their disappointment against his party. Nikkhil Advani and Hansal Mehta were among those who reacted to the violence that has spiralled to the second day.

Nikkhil Advani wrote to CM Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter and reminded him of the ‘huge mandate’ given to the Aam Aadmi Party, referring to their 62-win victory in the recent elections. The Kal Ho Naa Ho, Batla House director urged him to take his ministers to Home Minister Amit Shah’s house and ‘refuse to leave’ til the violence is stopped. The filmmaker also asked him to put Delhi on ‘shutdown mode’ and protect the people who voted for them.

Here's the post:

You won with a huge mandate Mr. @ArvindKejriwal Get all your ministers and walk to HM’s house and refuse to leave until the violence is stopped. Put #Delhi on shutdown mode. Protect the people the who voted for you. — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) February 25, 2020

Advani’s film based on the 2008 Batla House encounter in Delhi had released last year.

The point to be noted is that Delhi Police falls under the jurisdiction of the Union Government and not the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, CM Kejriwal met Home Minister Amit Shah, Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and others in a meeting to address the situation.

At the same time, Hansal Mehta was disappointed with CM Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party. The National Award-filmmaker sarcastically asked if he had a ‘good night’s sleep.’ while reminding him that he ’won Delhi.’

Dear @ArvindKejriwal. Good morning. Hope you had a good night's sleep. You won Delhi! — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 25, 2020

The Shahid filmmaker also termed Kejriwal as ‘spineless’ after a netizen's post attacking PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Mehta also stated that he ignored 'many things' about the AAP because he saw hope in the the 'larger scheme of things'. However, he was unhappy to see that the party that 'succumbed to the same system they sought to uproot.'

I've been rooting for @ArvindKejriwal and @AamAadmiParty since they began. I've ignored many things that did not seem right because I saw hope in the larger scheme of things. Unfortunately, they've succumbed to the same system they sought to uproot. This is the India story. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 25, 2020

Mehta also questioned if being 'mute spectators' was right amid the violence by ‘madmen and bigots. ‘ He asked if people should not be on the streets protesting against this violence.

Should all of us be mute spectators while all this mayhem is being unleashed by madmen and bigots. What can those who want this to stop do to reach out to the people and their government? Shouldn't we be on the streets protesting asking for immediate action to stop this violence? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 25, 2020

Violence continued in the Maujpur area of northeast Delhi on Tuesday. Two groups of men, armed with rods and sticks raised slogans and even set a motorcycle on fire, as per PTI. The police are also trying to bring the situation under control amid stone-pelting.

A police constable was among the seven people who were killed in the clashes, amid numerous injuries.

