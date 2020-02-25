Ex-Delhi Congress Chief Slams Kejriwal's Rajghat 'dharna', Points Out 'CM Is Not Helpless'

Slamming CM Arvind Kejriwal and his AAP MLAs' visit to Rajghat to pray for 'peace in Delhi', former Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, on Tuesday, stated that if Kejriwal had to stage a 'Dharna' he could have remained in Opposition itself. Pointing out that the Delhi Chief Minister was not this helpless, he said that Kejriwal must make efforts to establish peace. Incidentally, Chopra was part of the joint security meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah which included Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, representatives of various political parties and senior police officers to review the law & order situation.

Congress slams Kejriwal's 'Rajghat Dharna'

AAP visits Rajghat amid renewed stone-pelting

Amid the renewed stone-pelting in Delhi's Bhajanpura, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP MLAs, on Tuesday, prayed for the restoration of peace in Delhi at Rajghat. Paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Kejriwal expressed concern at the rise of violence in the national capital. Kejriwal said that he and all his MLAs had visited the Mahatma's memorial to offer their prayers as he was a follower of non-violence. He also visited those who have sustained injuries at the GTB Hospital along with his Deputy - Manish Sisodia.

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

A day after stone-pelting was witnessed in Delhi's Maujpur area, protesters on Monday torched at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed for the second consecutive day between pro and anti-CAA groups, which has resulted in 9 fatalities including a police constable and injured 105, as of Tuesday. The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the Delhi violence on Wednesday.

After the police have briefed MHA that shortage of forces led to aggravating violence in Delhi, special officers along with the additional forces are being deployed in violence-hit areas of Delhi. While the police are monitoring the Delhi borders, the internet has been snapped in parts of North-East Delhi - Seelampur, Jaffrabad, and Maujpur. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi. Stone-pelting has also been witnessed in Maujpur and Bhajanpura on Tuesday.