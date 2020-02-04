Richa Chadha Unveils The Look From Her Next Film, Says 'something Exciting Is Coming Soon'

With praises pouring in for Richa Chadha from all sides post her role in Panga, the actor seems to be in her best form. Although she has not officially announced her next project, she has been dropping multiple hints about it on social media. The actor finally took to her Instagram to unveil the look from her next project in parts. Richa shared a series of pictures, with a twist, that reveal the look from her next film when looked at collectively. Take a look at the pictures here.

Richa Chadha unveils the look from her next project

In the picture, the star has donned a green checkered blouse and has paired it up with a gorgeous golden saree. The look comes together as a beautifully dramatic one and brings out stunning imagery. In the post, she is also seen wearing rustic jewellery with a big red bindi on her forehead. The project is rumoured to be an intense drama with the back-drop of a love story.

Sources close to the Fukrey star indicate that she recently did a look test for a project that she has had her heart set on. The source added that the film is something that only Richa can nail with a finesse. They further said that it has an earthen feel to it and the looks from it needed to reflect the same.

The also shared that the actor came up with inputs on the look and together they conjured this avatar of hers. Reportedly, there are a few elements that are still in the works but Richa Chadha is keen to be a part of the project because the role is unlike anything she has ever done before. They added that it also pushes her to explore a cinematic terrain that she has never tried her hands on.

