Richa Chadha Gives Her Reaction On Pay Disparity In Bollywood

Bollywood News

Richa Chadha stated the day all actors are able to bring in equal business at the box-office, the problem of pay disparity in Bollywood will cease to exist.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai
Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha is famous for her portrayal of bold roles like Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey. The actor was recently seen venturing into comedy with One Mic Stand. She turned into a stand-up comedian for it while being mentored by Sapan Varma and Ashish Shakya. She is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood.

In a recent media interaction, Richa Chadha spoke on pay disparity in the Hindi film industry. She said that the day all actors can bring in equal business at the box-office, the problem will cease to exist. She said that till now she has not had the experience of pay disparity in the industry.

She feels that the film industry rewards your box office prowess and your ability to pull the audience in theatres. She said that it’s all about the number of people that you can attract with your skills. She feels that the day people will start doing more business for the film is the day they will get higher pay irrespective of their gender. She concluded by saying that as long as you are bringing in the money, you’ll get what you demand.

Richa Chadha on the sets of Panga

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

The actor is currently also seen with Kangana Ranaut in Panga. The movie was released on January 24, 2020, and has collected ₹21.36 Crores at the box office in a week since its release. A lot of things have been said about how Kangana is difficult to work with. Richa Chaddha has another opinion about it. She said that she gets along with almost everyone. She stated that she shared a very cordial and professional relationship with her.

 

 

