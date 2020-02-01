Richa Chadha Highlights 'extreme Water Crisis' In Mumbai In Video, Urvashi Dholakia Fumes

Is Mumbai grappling with an ‘extreme water crisis’ at the moment? If Richa Chadha is to be believed, the suburbs of the city, where numerous celebrities reside, is facing a tough situation currently. Urvashi Dholakia too termed the infrastructure of the city as ‘horrible’ as she claimed that there is not even a drop of water for people to drink.

Sharing a video where people had gathered to collect water, Richa Chadha stated that she had been seeing numerous water tankers near her residence. She also sarcastically wrote that climate change was not ‘taking a break’ since people were busy ‘fighting over religion.’

Here’s the post:

Spoke about this last week during #Panga interviews. Can see water tankers every few kms on the roads, #Climatechange isn’t take a break just cuz we’re busy fighting over religion. An extreme water-crisis in the

suburbs, including in my neighbourhood. Priorities dear Gov ? 😲🤔 pic.twitter.com/HGrDSbfk81 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 1, 2020

While Richa Chadha did not know the reason, Urvashi Dholakia knew that the ‘crisis’ was due to the bursting of a pipe owing to negligence.

Talk about infrastructure & systems in place in Mumbai !! It’s horrible ! @mybmc One water pipeline burst that too due to negligence and half of Mumbai is waterless ! @OfficeofUT — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) February 1, 2020

As she tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BMC also responded to her tweet, sharing pictures and informing that the water mains in Andheri, Parle & Kandivali were damaged by a contractor. The account added that the work was to be completed by midnight and till then private water tankers have been mobilised.

Ma’am, sharing this tweet thread, for you to understand the complete picture. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to Mumbaikars and our team is trying its best to restore the water supply at the earliest https://t.co/6gOWxcFzXB — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) February 1, 2020

The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star, however, said she had failed to find one in Juhu.

I’ve read the tweets respected sir/madam , but just one question I have is that how many tankers are available to supply to half of the city? I’ve been trying since morning & not one available in juhu ! — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) February 1, 2020

Later, she also questioned why the erroneous engineers were hired. Urvashi asked what provisions were made as the citizens cried for a ‘drop of water’.

My complaint is simple how are these engineers even hired ?? The entire city is crying due to somebody else’s negligence! There is not a drip of water for the city ppl to even drink! What provisions have u made for that? https://t.co/txiHiEDToq — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) February 1, 2020

