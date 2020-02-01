Union Budget
Richa Chadha Highlights 'extreme Water Crisis' In Mumbai In Video, Urvashi Dholakia Fumes

Bollywood News

Richa Chadha highlighted 'extreme water crisis' Mumbai suburbs in a video. Urvashi Dholakia also fumed and questioned BMC over suburbs being 'waterless.'

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Richa

Is Mumbai grappling with an ‘extreme water crisis’ at the moment? If Richa Chadha is to be believed, the suburbs of the city, where numerous celebrities reside, is facing a tough situation currently. Urvashi Dholakia too termed the infrastructure of the city as ‘horrible’ as she claimed that there is not even a drop of water for people to drink. 

READ: Amla Ruia, The Woman Who Is Battling Against Water Crisis In Efficient Ways

Sharing a video where people had gathered to collect water, Richa Chadha stated that she had been seeing numerous water tankers near her residence. She also sarcastically wrote that climate change was not ‘taking a break’ since people were busy ‘fighting over religion.’  

Here’s the post: 

While Richa Chadha did not know the reason, Urvashi Dholakia knew that the ‘crisis’ was due to the bursting of a pipe owing to negligence.  

 

READ:Battling Water Crisis Made Easier With Lake Revival Projects

As she tagged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the BMC also responded to her tweet, sharing pictures and informing that the water mains in Andheri, Parle & Kandivali were damaged by a contractor. The account added that the work was to be completed by midnight and till then private water tankers have been mobilised. 

READ:Punjab CM To Convene All Party Meet On Jan 23 To Evolve Strategy To Tackle Water Crisis

The former Kasautii Zindagii Kay star, however, said she had failed to find one in Juhu. 

Later, she also questioned why the erroneous engineers were hired. Urvashi asked what provisions were made as the citizens cried for a ‘drop of water’. 

READ:Har Ek Boond | Countermeasures For Water Crisis Around The World

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
