Richa Chadha's Beauty Secret Will Leave You Surprised, Take A Look At The Actor's Post

Actor Richa Chadha recently asked her fans to ask her anything on Instagram where she answered an interesting question that led to her confessing her beauty tip. She also opened up about her relationship with Ali Fazal. Read ahead to know more about the actor's life and Richa's witty responses to questions.

Vegan food is her beauty secret

Richa Chadha held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram. One of the most interesting questions was related to Richa's look. One fan asked - What is ur beauty secret? and Richa responded by answering - Vegan Food? The actor has been very vocal about being vegan and has always talked about the lifestyle and how it benefited people. Take a look

In other questions on Richa's 'Ask Me Anything', one fan mentioned that he was a big fan of her and Ali Fazal's to which Richa responded with - Hahaha. On the same topic, another fan asked - When are you getting married mam? and tagged Ali Fazal. To this, Richa responded by typing - Hahah. You have time to make a play for him! 2020 isn't gonna let us marry. Take a look at both the snaps:

Another fan aked - No, question this time only pour my love and good wishes to you and Ali sir for all your 7 births with him. To which Richa responded by answering that 7 births was too long a time and added a crying face emoji, a devil, and a girl emoji. Take a look:

On the matter of being in lockdown, one fan asked how Richa was doing and she mentioned - Enjoying Lockdown and in another snap - a fan asked where she was these days and she mentioned that she was at home like everyone. One fan also asked the actor which food she was missing during the lockdown. Take a look at what she answered:

