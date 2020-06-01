Richa Chadha’s Best Looks For A Girls' Evening To Take Cues From

Bollywood actor Richa Chadha is known for her unique sartorial choices, apart from her work in Bollywood. She has gracefully sported unusual colours, which are perfect for every occasion. The actor knows how to make heads turn with her statement-making red carpet looks. From choosing eccentric hues to rocking casual tees and jeans, she has done it all. So, we have compiled some of Richa Chadda’s best looks for inspiring your girls’ evening plans post lockdown. Take a look at the best four among them.

Richa Chadha’s best casual looks to take cues from

Richa Chadha knows how to make even the simplest of outfit look great. Recently, she took to social media and posted a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle. The actor donned a crisp white shirt in the throwback photo. She kept her curly hair open and sported minimal accessories with the look. Moreover, Chadha opted for a red lip shade and highlighted her eyes to match with her casual outfit.

If you are planning a night out with your girl gang, the outfit needs to be special. Richa Chadha’s blue body-hugging gown is the perfect attire for the occasion. The actor has donned a gorgeous off-shoulder dress in this picture. She kept her cropped hair loose and messy as per the latest trend. Chadda wore a pair of statement earrings with her gaudy outfit. For a rounded off look, she opted for nude makeup and black smokey eyes for enhancing her brown eyes. Take a look.

Richa Chadha is slaying in gorgeous ethnic wear. This casual ensemble is suitable for a hangout at a park or a café. The actor has donned a plain white Kurta with pants and dupatta. The traditional outfit features a detailed work of embroidery. So, she has kept her look simple by putting on minimal makeup, sporting hoop earrings, and keeping her straightened hair loose with the outfit. Have a look.

The actor is rocking in a black strappy top. She took to Instagram and shared a close-up photo of herself in a plain black spaghetti. The actor has opted for a no-makeup look for this splendid photoshoot. Moreover, the picture is enhancing Chadha’s dark brown eyes. She has kept her middle-parted hair at the back, applied a pale pink lip shade, and enhances her eyes for a rounded off look. Check out her snap.

