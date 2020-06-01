Take Cues From Richa Chadha’s Glamorous Outfits For Dinner Outings; See Pics

Richa Chadha has created a strong foothold in Bollywood over the years with some impeccable performances. The actor is known for her brilliant performances, sharp features, and distinctive style of acting which has earned her a massive fan-following. Richa Chadha made her film debut with the film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! (2008) and hasn't looked back since.

However, Richa Chadha is quite the fashionista too. She carries off her outfits with utmost poise and panache. Richa Chadha can give the cue to carry off a particular outfit effortlessly for a particular occasion. Here are some outfits of Richa Chadha which may deem fit for a dinner outing.

Richa Chadha outfits which may be ideal for a dinner outing

Elegance Personified

This outfit of Richa Chadha fits the bill for being effortlessly stylish. Richa Chadha had opted for this Andrew GN attire for her Cannes appearance for her movie, Masaan. The actor has opted for a deep red corset top which she has complemented with a hot pink long skirt. Richa Chadha's wavy locks are further glamming up the look. The Fukrey actor has also opted for statement earrings and a ring. Check out her look.

Grace is the Word

Richa Chadha's this look may seem fit for that much-awaited dinner outing in one of your favorite restaurants. The Panga actor has opted for a one-shoulder electric blue thigh-slit gown from Zwaan. The actor has also opted for danglers from Rajesh Tulsiani Fine Jewelry. The actor's short hair looks refreshingly stylish in the look. With smokey eyes and transparent heels, the diva is at her glamorous best. Take a look at her outfit.

Tryst with polka dots

What better than to experiment with some polka dots for a casual dinner outing with your girl pals? Trust Richa Chadha with it. The actor has opted for a black sleeveless body-fitting gown with white polka dots from Boohoo. Richa has complemented the look with black heels from Nasty Gal. The Ram Leela actor is once again carrying off her short wavy locks with utmost grace. Her radiant makeup is further stealing the show. Take a look at Richa Chadha's outfit.

