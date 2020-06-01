Richa Chadha's Travel Outfit Ideas That Fans Can Take Cues From

Richa Chadha began her journey with Dibakar Banerjee’s 2008 film, Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! and since then the actor has come a long way impressing fans with her acting skills. The Masaan actor's Instagram handle is not just an open treat to some glamourous outfits but it also gives a sneak peek some quirky and trendy outfits from her travel diaries. Here’s taking a look at Richa Chadha’s travel fashion outfits that fans can take cues from.

Beachy wear

Richa Chadha’s outfit is perfect for a sunny day at the beach. The actor sported a black velvet skirt and a black bralette. Along with the outfit, the actor also sported a multi-coloured scarf a mustard coloured yellow sling bag, a pair of sunglasses and slippers. The actor looked very comfortable in this outfit as she also opted for natural makeup and hairdo.

Airport look

Richa Chadha’s outfit is perfect for an airport look. She sported a bright red formal wear dress looking every bit fashionable. Along with the outfit she also sported a black handbag and a pair of black heels. She also opted for a wavy hairdo and dewy makeup.

Shopping look

Richa Chadha’s outfit is perfect for shopping and sightseeing. The actor sported a white quirky top along with beige pants. The actor looks very comfortable yet stylish in this simple outfit. She also opted for a wavy hairdo, natural makeup, and a pair of beige heels. Check out the picture below.

Partywear

The actor’s outfit is apt for a party night at some fancy location. She sported a plain white top and shimmery pants. Richa completed the outfit with a furry coat, messy hairdo, natural makeup. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif And Other Bollywood Celeb-inspired Travel Looks

Sightseeing

Richa Chadha’s outfit can be worn for sightseeing or a photoshoot session at some famous place. The actor opted for a floral dress that consisted of bishop sleeves, a plunging neckline, and a pleated bottom. Along with the outfit, she also opted for a straight hairdo, bold makeup and beige heels.

Also read | Kiara Advani: The Actor's Travel Diaries

Early morning run at the park

Richa Chadha’s outfit can be worn for an early morning exercise at some famous park. She sported a brownish jacket, along with grey leggings. The actor completed the look with headphones, natural makeup and a pair of maroon sports shoes. Check out the picture below.

Also read | Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Is #goals; Here's Some Fashion Inspiration From The Pop Icon

Also read | Rakul Preet Singh's Vacation Pictures Are Pure Goals For Travel Enthusiasts; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.