Richa Chadha's 'Home Facial' Involving 'steam' Will Leave You In Splits; WATCH

Richa Chadha on Tuesday took to her social media handle to share a beauty tip with her fans. Talking about 'Home Facial', Richa suggested everyone take 'steam' but with a twist. The steam came directly from the cooker.

Internet couldn't stop laughing seeing the video. One user wrote, "Real fukre girl... awesome tips.." [sic]

Meanwhile, Richa Chadha's April wedding to Ali Fazal has been postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the same, Ali said, "“Sabki life postpone ho gayi hai, shaadi toh... let’s see what comes out of this in the new world. I hope we come out as better people, a better system, a better climate. I think there’s a major churning happening above, below, inside and outside... everywhere. It’s definitely a time to reflect.”

It has been reported that Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of their film 'Fukrey'. The couple started dating within two years of the film. The couple has been together for about five years now.

Speaking about missing Richa, Ali Fazal told that he is happy being responsible by following the lockdown and social distancing rules. Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film from October 2020.

