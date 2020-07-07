Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Celebrates Neetu Kapoor's Birthday Eve In Style; See Pics

As Neetu Kapoor turns a year older on July 8, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is all set to make it special for her mother. Sharing some pictures on her Instagram handle, Riddhima gave a glimpse of the celebrations that have begun on the birthday eve.

On the eve of her mother's birthday, Riddhima decorated a corner of the house with balloons. Neetu turns 62 on Wednesday. It has been two months since the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after battling with blood cancer for almost two years. However, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira have been by her side for two months now helping her cope with the loss.

A few days back, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima also went for dinner plans with their close friends. Riddhima wrote: “Thursday night dinner with mommy #quarantinedinnerideas.” She also shared a bunch of pictures as Instagram stories with her cousin Natasha and designer Manish Malhotra. Check out pictures here.

They've even welcomed a new family member, Doodle Kapoor-- a tiny little Shih Tzu pup. Neetu Kapoor had recently shared a heartwarming picture of herself cuddling the dog as she thanked her daughter for the 'cute button Doodle'. Apart from this, her son Ranbir Kapoor and his actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also spotted spending quality time with Neetu Kapoor along with Alia's sister Shaheen and mother, Soni Razdan.

