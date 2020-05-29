Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Says Rishi Kapoor Trained Neetu Kapoor Well At Scrabble

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing throwback pictures with her family after the demise of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been reminiscing the good old days in her stories and sharing about her fond memories with her father. She has been quarantining with her mother, actor Neetu Kapoor and has shared how the mother-daughter duo has been spending her time. She shared a picture on her Instagram of herself and her mother, Neetu Kapoor playing scrabble.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni lauds her dad

In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni mentioned that her mother has beat her at scrabble twice. She further added that her father, late actor Rishi Kapoor has taught her well. It has been reported that over the past days, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s Instagram stories have disclosed that the late actor liked playing scrabble and that it was one of his favourite game. In the picture, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wrote, ‘Dad trained mom well!! She beat me twice already!’ [sic]

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing pictures of Rishi Kapoor on her social media to reminisce about the old memories. She recently shared a picture of her parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram and added a heart in the caption. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been quite active on social media since the sad demise of her father, actor Rishi Kapoor.

In the picture, both Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are seen wearing black coloured outfits. Rishi Kapoor sported a pair of glassed as he posed for the lens. The selfie, taken by Neetu Kapoor, features the actor wearing a pair of heavy earrings and smirking at the camera.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a picture from the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch. Each and every member from the Kapoor family was seen posing for the lens in the picture. Right from Riddhima Kapoor Dahni’s daughter Samara to Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan to late actor Rishi Kapoor, late Krishna Raj Kapoor along with Shashi Kapoor can be seen in the picture.

The Kapoor Family’s Christmas lunch is a prestigious affair as most members of the family attend the gathering. It has been reported that last year, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt had also attended the Kapoor family’s Christmas lunch. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen smiling at the camera while sporting a Christmas cap.

Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised on April 29 morning after complaining that he was not feeling well. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last. He was battling leukaemia for two years and had undergone treatment for cancer in the US for about 8 months and had returned to Mumbai in September last year.

