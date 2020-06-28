Neetu Kapoor Gets Candid About 'battles To Fight', Shares Throwback Pic With Rishi Kapoor

In the midst of ongoing debates about mental health, Bollywood veteran Neetu Kapoor has shared her two cents through her latest Instagram post. She shared a throwback photo of herself with her late husband, screen icon Rishi Kapoor and wrote a message about living life with gratitude and hope. Kapoor captioned the post, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude, hope, work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth 💕😍"

It has been two months since the legendary actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last after battling with blood cancer for almost two years. Neetu Kapoor's Instagram update seems like her own account of the struggle in coping with the irreplaceable loss which has also numbed fans of the late superstar. However, her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samaira have been by her side for two months now helping her cope.

They've even welcomed a new family member, Doodle Kapoor-- a tiny little Shih Tzu pup. Neetu Kapoor had recently shared a heartwarming picture of herself cuddling the dog as she thanked her daughter for the 'cute button Doodle'. Apart from this, her son Ranbir Kapoor and his actor girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also spotted spending quality time with Neetu Kapoor along with Alia's sister Shaheen and mother, Soni Razdan.

Almost all of Neetu Kapoor's social media updates ever since Rishi Kapoor's demise on April 30 have precious memories of the late actor. Neetu Kapoor has expressed her bereavement through the captions. A month after Rishi's death, Neetu Kapoor had shared a throwback photo from their youth along with the lyrics of the iconic Gracie Fields song Wish Me Luck. She wrote, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye. Cheerio, here I go on my way. With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye. Give me a smile, I can keep for a while. In my heart while I'm away ❤️"

