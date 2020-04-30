Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Last Rites To Be Performed At Chandanwadi Crematorium In Mumbai

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on Thursday after a long battle with leukemia. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and passed away at 8:45 am. Information of the stalwart's last rites has now been issued.

Rishi Kapoor's Last Rites

Rishi Kapoor's last rites will be performed at Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai. In the statement issued by his family, they requested the fans not to gather in public. "There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way," the statement read.

Here is the statement from Rishi Kapoor's family:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor's last tweet

Even in his last tweet, Rishi Kapoor also called for a united battle against Covid and for Covid warriors to be protected:

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he returned to India from New York in September last year, after his cancer treatment. In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut as an adult, with Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia. The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor had recently announced his new project, a remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern', in which he was supposed to feature with Deepika Padukone. His death comes just a day after Irrfan Khan passed away.

