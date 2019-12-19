Rishi Kapoor Cannot Judge Films, Says "can Watch Other People’s Films, Just Not My Own"

Rishi Kapoor, in an exclusive interview with a leading media house, revealed that he has not watched Tamasha, Anjaana Anjaani, Rockstar or any of his son Ranbir Kapoor's movies yet. The veteran actor does not watch the movies which feature him or his son as he believes that he is not a good judge of movies. He also revealed that his wife actor Neetu Singh objectively reviews and judges films while he does not.

The actor whose recent film The Body released in theaters on December 13 further revealed that he has signed for a film with his wife Neetu Kapoor. The actor hinted at the plotline of the film suggesting that the film is a remake of an old Indian film. The story is reportedly one where a couple separates from each other on their 40th wedding anniversary which invariably points to the plot of the 2003 drama film Baghban.

The Hum Tum actor also spoke about giving his best to the films that he is a part of and thereby competing with himself. In a recent interview, Rishi Kapoor had spoken about his advice to the actors of the younger generation claiming that having a muscular body is not a formula for success.

In fact, he lauded his son Ranbir Kapoor along with actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao among others for their display of acting talents on the screen.

Comeback comedy film

Rishi Kapoor has reportedly been signed for a comedy film titled Sharmaji Namkeen opposite actor Juhi Chawla. Sharmaji Namkeen is written by Hitesh Bhatia and Supratik Sen. It is still in the pre-production phase, and it will be produced by Excel Entertainment, MacGuffin Pictures, and Sony Pictures International.

