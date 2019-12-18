Deepika Padukone To Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor's Father Rishi Kapoor Again?

Seems like Deepika Padukone is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor's recent releases have worked wonders with the audience. After delivering a couple of successful historical films, Deepika Padukone is now gearing up for her next biographical film, Chhapaak along with Vikrant Massey. As per the recent reports, Deepika Padukone will be seen alongside actor Rishi Kapoor too, for her untitled next. Here are all the details.

Deepika Padukone to share screen space with Rishi Kapoor again?

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor have shared screen space for several projects. From Bachna Ae Haseeno to Tamasha, the much-loved onscreen pair have delivered several successful movies together. Seems like Deepika Padukone will now share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor for her untitled next, as reports of the two actors joining hands have been constantly doing the rounds for a long time. Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor, who were seen together in films like Love Aajkal and Om Shanti Om, have reportedly established a cordial relationship with each other and maintained a professional equation, post Ranbir Kapoor's alleged breakup with Deepika Padukone. A few months ago, Deepika Padukone flew off to New York City to pay an ailing Rishi Kapoor a visit.

@deepikapadukone Read here that it's your birthday.Well,a very joyous and a"Happy Birthday"God bless you and keep up the good work.Much love — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 5, 2016

Deepika Padukone's next films:

Deepika Padukone's next, ’83, chronicles the story of the cricket legend Kapil Dev. While Padukone will be seen playing a wife to Ranveer Singh in the movie, Ranveer will be seen essaying the character of Kapil Dev. The much-anticipated sports drama marks the fourth association of Ranveer and Deepika onscreen. Deepika Padukone will be also seen along with Siddhanth Chaturvedi too, for her untitled next.

