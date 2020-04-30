Rishi Kapoor's Demise A "great Loss To World Of Creativity": Ravi Shankar Prasad

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a long battle with leukaemia. The actor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a tweet said that he is "saddened by the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor who left a profound imprint on Bollywood by his versatile acting." Prasad added that he has grown up watching many of his films since his student days. "A great loss to the world of creativity. My sincere condolences!" he said.

Rishi Kapoor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows:

"He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor's family has issued a statement that reads as follows:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he returned to India from New York in September last year, after his cancer treatment. In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut as an adult, with Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia. The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor had recently announced his new project, a remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern', in which he was supposed to feature with Deepika Padukone.

