Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Virat Kohli Mourns The Loss, Says 'this Is Unreal & Unbelievable'

Indian men’s cricket team skipper Virat Kohli expressed his disbelief on the demise of Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor just a day after the death of magnificent actor Irrfan Khan. Taking to Twitter, Captain Kohli extended his condolences to Rishi Kapoor’s family saying it is hard to accept the news as a legend passed away.

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had gone to the USA for treatment along with Neetu Kapoor. On April 29, Rishi's brother and actor-director Randhir Kapoor said that he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for cancer. The veteran actor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital on Thursday, April 30, at the age of 67. The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai who worked together in film D-Day.

