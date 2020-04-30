Rishi Kapoor passes away: Alia Bhatt arrives at hospital; visuals from premises out

Alia Bhatt was present with the Kapoor family as they grieved the demise of Rishi Kapoor on Thursday.

The actor was snapped while arriving at the HN Reliance Foundation hospital, where the veteran actor breathed his last.

Visuals of Alia arriving in her car was captured by the paparazzi and videos surfaced on Instagram. The actor is the girlfriend of Rishi Kapoor’s actor-son Ranbir Kapoor, and has also worked with Kapoor Sr in films like Student of the Year and Kapoor & Sons.

The situation at the hospital could also be seen as numerous police personnel were seen guarding the venue. Some of the announcements they made could also be heard.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from leukaemia since 2018, passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 67.

Rishi Kapoor’s family released a statement informing their fans and well-wishers of the actor’s demise.

Here’s the statement:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

His actor-wife Neetu Kapoor also shared the statement on her Instagram handle.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor had stated that he was facing difficulty in breathing and speaking. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone treatment for close to a year in the USA.

Rishi Kapoor had shot to fame with the role of a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker, that fetched him a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970.

His claim to fame was Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father, a film where his romantic image gave him overnight stardom in 1973.

Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sagar, Kabhi Kabhi, were some of his other notable works.

In recent years, his performances in films like Student of the Year, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, D-Day, 102 Not Out and Mulk have been acclaimed.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, with whom he did several films, son Ranbir, one of the top stars of the industry at the moment, and daughter Riddhima.

