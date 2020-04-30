Rishi Kapoor was gearing up to star opposite Deepika Padukone before his untimely demise

Though Rishi Kapoor had set off to the United States of America for cancer treatment, he never quite went away from the screen and continued to entertain audiences. After the veteran and his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor left India in September 2018, three of his films released. While Rajma Chawal hit Netflix, his ventures like Jhootha Kahin Ka and The Body had hit the theatres last year.

As Rishi Kapoor returned to India last year, the veteran was gearing up to return to shooting and make a full-fledged return to films. However, destiny had other plans as the iconic artist breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday.

If not for his untimely death, an announcement that had delighted fans was about him starring in the remake of Intern. Not just the news of the actor starring in an adaptation of a popular Hollywood film, the fact that he would star opposite Deepika Padukone had made headlines in January. Apart from Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir once being in a relationship with Deepika, the fact that the two actors were coming together in the same film after almost a decade had become a talking point.

Though they did not share screen space in Love Aaj Kal, both are known for their roles in the 2009 Imtiaz Ali film.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #RishiKapoor and #DeepikaPadukone in #Indian adaptation of #Hollywood film #TheIntern... Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros India will collaborate on the film... Produced by Sunir Kheterpal and #DeepikaPadukone... 2021 release. pic.twitter.com/OkUN0BRTjW — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 27, 2020

Deepika Padukone was also among the producers of the Intern remake along with Sunir Kheterpal, Azure Entertainment and Warner Bros India. The movie was gearing up for release in 2021.

However, the reunion could not take place as Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on Thursday as he succumbed to leukaemia.

Here’s the family’s statement on Rishi Kapoor’s death:

