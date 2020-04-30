Rishi Kapoor's Death: Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn Offer Condolences

As the world was still mourning over the loss of the great actor, Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone heartbroken. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in Mumbai on April 30. Completely shattered after hearing the news of the demise, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Ajay Devgn paid their tribute to the star.

Bollywood stars mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee is completely crushed after hearing the news of the demise of the legendary actor. He shared a post on his Twitter handle while paying his respect to the great actor. Manoj in the post wrote that he “couldn’t even finish writing an obituary of his dear friend Irrfan Khan that the news of Rishi Kapoor’s demise came in." The actor wrote that it is very hard for a person to accept the loss of two prolific actors.

Couldn’t even finish writing an obituary of our IRRFAN (RIP friend) and the news of RISHI KAPOOR ji passing away has completely crushed me!! No...this is not happening...it’s too much to https://t.co/4xV3Fqw304 RISHIJI 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 30, 2020

Ajay Devgn, who shared space with the iconic star in 2000 in Raju Chacha, recalled some fond memories with the star. The actor penned a heartfelt note for Rishi and wrote that it's very sad to hear such bad news of passing away one after the other. Passing away of Rishi Ji is like a stab in the heart for Ajay. At last, Ajay concluded the tweet by offering condolence to the family of the Bobby actor.

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor had stated that he was facing difficulty in breathing and speaking. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone treatment for close to a year in the USA.

Rishi Kapoor had shot to fame with the role of a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker, that fetched him a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970. His claim to fame was Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father, a film where his romantic image gave him overnight stardom in 1973.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

