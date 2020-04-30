Rishi Kapoor No More: Harsha Bhogle Devastated At His Childhood Icon's Demise In Mumbai

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Harsha Bhogle paid tribute to the late actor and recalled Rishi Kapoor as one of the friendliest persons he had ever met. His brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI, had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer.

Harsha Bhogle pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

A childhood icon, so bubbly and one of the friendliest people I have met. Always waved to you first. And what a second wind as an actor! In grief. #RishiKapoor — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

