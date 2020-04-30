Rishi Kapoor's Death: Sidharth Malhotra Says 'Indian Cinema Has Lost A Gem Today'

The sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor has left a hole in the Bollywood world as he was one of the most underrated acting talents whose line of work speaks for his illustrious career. Bollywood celebrities flocked their social media with heartbreaking tributes to the actor, who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on April 29.

Calling him an exemplary performer, Sidharth Malhotra who made a grand debut with Student of the year 2 with Rishi Kapoor, penned his condolence for the star. Sidharth shared a throwback picture with the veteran actor on his Twitter handle and wrote that Indian cinema has lost a gem today. He also wrote that Rishi Ji's warmth and zest for life will be remembered by all who have had the privilege to work with him. Sidharth mentioned in the post that he will always treasure their post-shoot chats.

Indian cinema has lost a gem today. I’m just heartbroken.. Rishi ji’s warmth & zest for life will be remembered by all of us who have had the privilege to work with him. I will forever treasure our post shoot chats. My prayers are with the Kapoor family in this tough time. pic.twitter.com/0U6T20DUOk — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 30, 2020

The family members of the veteran actor issued a statement after his demise and informed that he passed away at 8:45 am after a two-year battle with Leukemia. They said that he remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. The statement said that the actor was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food, and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

