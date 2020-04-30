Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: The Superstar's 10 Memorable Roles Fans Will Cherish Forever

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away earlier today at the age of 67. Rishi Kapoor was one of the best actors Indian Cinema has ever witnessed. Kapoor's ever-stylish and charming on-screen persona has always made a way in the headlines. Being the 3rd child of legendary star Raj Kapoor, his magnanimous contribution to the Indian Cinema is unparalleled in his career that spanned over 3 decades. Here's a sneak peek into Rishi Kapoor's ten most iconic roles that will be etched in the hearts of fans forever.

Rishi Kapoor's 10 memorable roles

Bobby (1973)

This classic romantic drama is directed by Raj Kapoor and written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas. The movie features Rishi Kapoor playing the lead opposite debutant Dimple Kapadia. Rishi Kapoor's impeccable role as Raja in the movie is a true hero of romanticism.

Also Read | Irrfan Khan's Death: Kiara Advani, Siddhant Chaturvedi & Neena Gupta Pay Tributes

Mera Naam Joker (1970)

Rishi Kapoor plays the role of a child artist in the flick- Mera Naam Joker. His performance also won him a National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Rishi's role as young Raju is nothing but adorable in the film.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's death: Sonam Kapoor says, 'I’m so sorry, couldn’t say bye properly'

Karz (1980)

Directed by Subhash Ghai, Karz is one of his movies that is widely binge-watched even today. Rishi Kapoor's endearing role of a musician stole a million hearts back then. Moreover, the songs from the movie have hit a staggering number of views online, making them one of the most-heard songs even today.

Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

The film features Rishi Kapoor, Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The brothers, who once parted ways in childhood, meet after a gap of good long years. Interestingly, the trio is brought up in three different communities- Muslim, Hindu and Christian. Rishi Kapoor's movie was a blockbuster minting massive numbers during that era. His role as- Akbar Ilhabadi / Raju, is full of zest and joy.

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Akshay Kumar Says 'It’s Heartbreaking'; Sends Prayers To His Family

Prem Rog (1982)

Prem Rog stars Shammi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapuri in lead roles. The film brings to light the story of widows. It traces the tale of how Rishi Kapoor falls in love with a widow, but family knots and circumstances hinder his discussion of taking his life ahead with his love interest. Rishi Kapoor's role as Devdhar 'Dev' will be etched in the history of cinema forever.

Chandni (1989)

Rishi Kapoor plays the lead role opposite Sridevi in the romantic musical drama Chandni. The film earned him a nomination for Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Rishi Kapoor and Sridevi's enchanting romance in the movie is loved by all even today. Moreover, the songs from the flick garnered all the attention too. Kapoor essays the role of Rohit Gupta in the film, who disappears from Chandni's life but somehow comes back again to win her back.

Kapoor And Sons (2016)

Kapoor And Sons is a portrait of human frailty. The film starring Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, alongside Rishi Kapoor, traces the story of redemption in relationships. As per reviews, Rishi Kapoor's role as Amarjeet filled with finesse and grace stole the show in the film.

Mulk (2018)

The Anubhav Sinha directorial stars Rishi Kapoor and Taaspee Paanu in lead. Kapoor's role as Advocate Murad Ali Mohammed, who was accused of being a terrorist because of his nephew’s extremist ideologies and actions, is touted to be the best by fans.

Rishi Kapoor's phenomenal journey will be missed, the superstar will continue to rule the hearts of fans. Bollywood bids adieu to one of the supremely talented actors today. Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on April 30 after being admitted there on Wednesday.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor death: Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh lead cricket world's condolences

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.