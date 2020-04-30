Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Varun Dhawan & Kartik Aaryan Pay Heartfelt Homage To Late Actor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67. The entire film industry is mourning Rishi Kapoor’s death. Many actors and celebrities, in general, are taking to social media and sending condolences to the Kapoor family. Actors Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan took to social media handles and shared some of the memorable moments they had with Rishi Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan & Kartik Aaryan share their special moments with Rishi Kapoor

The Indian film industry is currently mourning the loss of actor Rishi Kapoor. Many celebrities are taking to social media and posting messages to his family and also paying homage to the late actor.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab

Varun Dhawan took to Twitter and shared an old picture of Rishi Kapoor. He also posted a heartbroken emoji with this picture. Later on, he shared a still from his debut film Student of the Year. In this movie, Rishi Kapoor played the role of the St. Teresa’s school principal. While talking about this still, Varun Dhawan wrote, “I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid (Sidharth Malhotra) and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving. Rip Chintu uncle”.

I was just in awe facing him in a scene. Sid and me would always discuss that we shouldn’t mess up our lines. He was a professional and always loving rip Chintu uncle pic.twitter.com/ERehVYPf1e — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 30, 2020

Kartik Aaryan also took to Twitter and paid homage to Rishi Kapoor. He posted a BTS from his film Kaanchi. While talking about his time spent with Rishi Kapoor, Kartik wrote, “On Kaanchi, I asked Subhash Ji to let me assist him”.

Also read | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Janhvi Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor & Neelam Kothari Offer Condolences

He further wrote, “I took the clapboard duty to be able to stand as close to Rishi Sir as possible. I’m blessed to have witnessed that spontaneity, energy, and true greatness up close. Rishi Sir’s charm was magnetic. RIP #Rishiji”.

On Kaanchi, I asked Subhash Ji to let me assist him. I took the clapboard duty to be able to stand as close to Rishi Sir as possible. I’m blessed to have witnessed that spontaneity, energy and true greatness up close. Rishi sir’s charm was magnetic.

RIP #RishiJi 💔 pic.twitter.com/7o4tntYmAu — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) April 30, 2020

Also read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor Mourn The Loss Of Legendary Actor

Also read | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sunny Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Other Bollywood Stars Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.