Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Madhavan, Others 'devastated'

Bollywood News

South film industry stars expressed their grief over the death of Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan react to the tragic news with grief.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rishi Kapoor passes away: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Madhavan, others 'devastated'

The stars from the South film industry expressed their grief over the death of Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. As the veteran actor breathed his last in Mumbai, celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nivin Pauly, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hansika Motwani were among the major names to react to the tragic news.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab

READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Terming the news as ‘heartbreaking’, ‘devastating’ and ‘darkest day’, the stars termed him ‘legendary’, ‘great friend’,  ‘eternal charmer’ and more, while sending their love, prayers and condolences to his family.

Here are the reactions:

 

Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan or cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, there were tributes galore for the Karz star.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from leukemia, passed away in Mumbaion Thursday. He was 67. 

His family released the following statement:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. 

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. 

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. 

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. 

He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor had stated that he was facing difficulty in breathing and speaking. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone treatment for close to a year in the USA. 

Rishi Kapoor had shot to fame with the role of a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker, that fetched him a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970.

His claim to fame was Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father, a film where his romantic image gave him overnight stardom in 1973.

READ:Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan 'destroyed' With Demise Of Former Co-star

Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sagar, Kabhi Kabhi, were some of his other notable works.

In recent years, his performances in films like Student of the Year, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, D-Day, 102 Not Out and Mulk have been acclaimed.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, with whom he did several films, son Ranbir, one of the top stars of the industry at the moment, and daughter Riddhima.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic From Sets Of 'Naseeb' With Rishi Kapoor; See Post

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories