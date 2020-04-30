Rishi Kapoor passes away: Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Madhavan, others 'devastated'

The stars from the South film industry expressed their grief over the death of Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. As the veteran actor breathed his last in Mumbai, celebrities like Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Nivin Pauly, Tamannaah Bhatia, Hansika Motwani were among the major names to react to the tragic news.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Speaks To Arnab

READ: Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Terming the news as ‘heartbreaking’, ‘devastating’ and ‘darkest day’, the stars termed him ‘legendary’, ‘great friend’, ‘eternal charmer’ and more, while sending their love, prayers and condolences to his family.

Here are the reactions:

Devastated to know Rishi Ji is no more. A great friend , A great artiste, heartthrob of millions. Carrier of a Great legacy. Feel so heartbroken at this loss. Farewell my friend #RishiKapoor. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/gBcdrIXvhO — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) April 30, 2020

Heartbreaking to know that #RishiKapoor Ji is no more. Another stalwart of Indian cinema leaves us today. My deepest condolences and strength to the Mr. Kapoor's family. pic.twitter.com/Lhm9faiHew — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 30, 2020

Heartbreaking!!! We lost the supremely talented Irrfan Khan sir yesterday. And now, the legendary Rishi Kapoor Saab! This is a devastating loss for Indian Cinema. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 30, 2020

You will always be remembered as the eternal charmer and a man who spoke his heart fearlessly.Thank you for a the caring advice my dear Sir. You will be so very badly missed.The heavens are lucky. Now two Charmers to in quick succession to enrich their lives. Heartbroken.🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/1dKKy1HX0Y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the legendary versatile actor #RishiKapoor. Another great loss for Bollywood . This has to be the darkest day and week for the film industry . My thoughts and prayers for to his family . #RipRishiji — Hansika (@ihansika) April 30, 2020

Just can’t believe this. Woke up to the shocking news of #RishiKapoor Ji passing away. Condolences to the Kapoor family. We will miss you Rishi Ji. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) April 30, 2020

Be it Prime Minister Narendra Modi, megastar Amitabh Bachchan or cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, there were tributes galore for the Karz star.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from leukemia, passed away in Mumbaion Thursday. He was 67.

His family released the following statement:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday. His brother Randhir Kapoor had stated that he was facing difficulty in breathing and speaking. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and had undergone treatment for close to a year in the USA.

Rishi Kapoor had shot to fame with the role of a child actor in his father, legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor’s film Mera Naam Joker, that fetched him a National Award for Best Child Actor in 1970.

His claim to fame was Bobby opposite Dimple Kapadia, also directed by his father, a film where his romantic image gave him overnight stardom in 1973.

READ:Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan 'destroyed' With Demise Of Former Co-star

Nagina, Karz, Chandni, Sagar, Kabhi Kabhi, were some of his other notable works.

In recent years, his performances in films like Student of the Year, Do Dooni Chaar, Kapoor & Sons, D-Day, 102 Not Out and Mulk have been acclaimed.

Rishi Kapoor is survived by his actor-wife Neetu Kapoor, with whom he did several films, son Ranbir, one of the top stars of the industry at the moment, and daughter Riddhima.

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic From Sets Of 'Naseeb' With Rishi Kapoor; See Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.