Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic From Sets Of 'Naseeb' With Rishi Kapoor; See Post

Amid the nationwide lockdown, many Bollywood celebrities are winning netizens' hearts with their throwback pictures. Actors like Madhuri Dixit, Kajol and many others flipped photos from their albums and shared it with fans on the internet. Recently, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan also joined the list and shared a BTS picture of his 1997's release Naseeb.

Interestingly, on April 15, Amitabh Bachchan shared a black and white picture on his social media wall. The picture also features Rishi Kapoor. The duo is seen posing in their costume for the song 'Rang Jama Ke'. For the unversed, there is an action sequence in the song Rang Jamake.

Instagramming the picture, the Badla actor wrote a caption, in which he praised the late filmmaker Man Mohan Desai and his crafting skills. His caption read, ' in the days of yore .. shooting for the song ‘rang jamaake.. ‘ for film NASEEB for ManMohanDesai, the crazy genius ..' Further, giving a mention and the context to the unversed, he wrote, 'on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin, moi as a matador .. song action scenes all on this set .. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times ..' The post refreshed the memories of many of his followers. His fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Check out his post below:

What is next in his kitty?

Talking about the professional front of the 77-year-old actor, he was last seen in a multi-lingual film, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He will soon share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. Apart from the fantasy-drama, he will also collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for Soojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo.

