Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Hema Malini Offers Condolences, Recalls Movies Done Together

As the world was still mourning over the loss of the great actor Irrfan Khan, the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise has left everyone heartbroken. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in Mumbai on April 30. Shattered after hearing the news of the demise, his co-star in films like Ek Chadar Maili Si and Naseeb, veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini took to Twitter to call it an “unbelievable” tragedy.

She also recalled all the movies they had done together and said that every interaction she had with him was 'lively'. She further extended her condolences to his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor and all his family.

Unbelievable that such a warm human being-Rishi Kapoor is no more!Recall all my movies with him Ek Chadar Maili si, Naseeb etc &under my direction,Tell me oh Khuda. Such a lively interaction with him always!My heart goes out to dear Neetu, Ranbir & all his family. God be with thm — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's family's statement:

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

