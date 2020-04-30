Rishi Kapoor No More: Outspoken Actor's Final Tweet Was A Patriotic Appeal To All Indians

Just as the nation was still reeling from the loss of Irrfan Khan, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, less than 24 hours later. Kapoor was hospitalised on Wednesday morning after breathing complaints, as per his brother Randhir. The actor was admitted to HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, where he succumbed on Thursday morning.

Rishi Kapoor's last tweet

Rishi Kapoor was always quite active on his Twitter and was known for his witty tweets. The actor has always been vocal about his opinions and never shied away from speaking his mind on social or political issues. The actor's last tweet was an appeal for people to not resort to violence against medical professionals. He made people realise that they have to win over the Coronavirus together.

An appeal 🙏 to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 2, 2020

The last tweet, one of appeal for a concerted and united battle against the Coronavirus, just goes on to show how he always put the country first, in his own charismatic and outspoken way.

In 2018, actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with Cancer for the first time. Following the diagnosis, the actor was in New York for his treatment. He returned cancer-free ton India after 11 months in September 2019. Post his return, his health has been the frequent focus. Amid reports about his health, he was hospitalised in February, while he was on a visit to New Delhi.

Rishi Kapoor's family issues statement

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way."

