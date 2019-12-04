Rishi Kapoor Isn't Happy With Martin Scorsese's 'The Irishman'; Fans Disagree

Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to review Martin Scorsese's film 'The Irishman' starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. 'The Irishman' which is a three-and-half-hour film didn't quite impress Rishi Kapoor. The actor called the film 'boring' and 'painfully slow'. He concluded by saying that the epic crime drama was a 'let down'.

Neetu Kapoor's post with Rishi Kapoor & friends makes netizens ask if Sanjay Dutt is okay

Netizens didn't agree with Rishi Kapoor and dropped comments saying: "Please sir. Didn't expect this from you. I agree it's slow but there something called storytelling. I agree people in this fast paced age don't have patience to watch 3.5 hour movie but the few who are patient, will definitely enjoy the masterpiece. #TheIrishman". The other user said, "I think quite the opposite. It is a masterwork without any doubt. A brilliant film, may be little long but time just passes. What a treat."

IRISHMAN. Painfully slow and boring. What a let down! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 3, 2019

Netizens React

It's not boring sir. Our patience level has decreased. It's one of the best build up in recent time. We are so used to watch theme park films we aren't gonna enjoy the movie in its truest form. Al Pacino is terrific, and Robert de niro is so apt. I loved it . — Amitav paul (@paul_amitav) December 3, 2019

Disagree with u sir..I liked it — Siddharthh shinde (@Siddharthh2646) December 3, 2019

About the actor:

Rishi Kapoor who recently returned to the country after prolonged treatment in New York was last seen in the film, 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' on July 19. It was Rishi Kapoor's comeback to the big screens after Kapoor & sons, that released in 2017. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor also made his Netflix debut with the film, Rajma Chawal. The actor will next be seen in a spine-chilling thriller, The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The trailer of the film was released just a few days back, and the response has been immense as netizens have pegged it as quite a mystery.

Rishi Kapoor: Senior actors would have looked the part in 'Saand Ki Aankh'

ALSO READ | Anil Kapoor a 'cute brat': Rishi Kapoor reveals what kept them united in decades-old pic

Review: Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’ is mature and melancholy

The runtime is the most boring aspect of Martin Scorsese’s ”The Irishman ” to dwell on. “The Irishman” is much more than just another mob story after all. It’s also the story of a filmmaker in the late stages of his career reconciling with one aspect of his life’s work. “Silence” was that for his religion-themed films. But “The Irishman” is the more effective and clear-eyed attempt — not to mention more accessible to audiences than a tale about 17th-century Portuguese Missionaries.

Rishi Kapoor 'upset' with govt naming places only after politicians, asks an impt question

Pacino doesn’t make his entrance into the film for quite some time, but his arrival and gravitas gives the film a jolt exactly when it’s needed. It’s almost needless to say that seeing him and De Niro together again is a special delight. The actors, the director and the script never get lost in the plot — this is the rare film that makes you feel as though life is really happening around the mafia machinations, of which there are plenty.

(WITH INPUTS FROM AP)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.