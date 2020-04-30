Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Rahul Gandhi Mourns; Hails Actor's Cross-generational Following

Calling it a terrible week for Indian cinema, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, he said that Rishi Kapoor was a wonderful actor with fans across all generations. He added that the veteran actor will be greatly missed.

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. The actor's team issued a statement after Amitabh Bachchan tweeted about his demise. It read as: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI. Reportedly, Rishi Kapoor was admitted after he experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

