Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajinikanth Heartbroken At Demise Of 'dearest Friend'; Issues Post

Superstar Rajinikanth condoled the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth paid tributes to the legend and wrote 'Rest in peace'. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI, had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer.

Rajinikanth pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Heartbroken ... Rest In Peace ... my dearest friend #RishiKapoor — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 30, 2020

The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows: "He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla.

In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

