Rishi Kapoor No More: Bollywood Directors Pay Tributes To Veteran Thespian

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor succumbed to cancer on Thursday morning in Mumbai after battling the life-threatening disease for almost 2 years.

As Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer in Mumbai on Thursday, many Bollywood directors took to their social media accounts to express their deepest condolences for the veteran actor. Filmmakers Nikkhil Advani, Ashutosh Gowariker reminisced the fond memories of the late actor and shared their mournful messages through Twitter. Advani, in his heartbreaking tribute, said that he awaits for Rishi Kapoor's booming voice to say something to him.

Veteran Bollywood actor Subhash Ghai, who has directed Rishi Kapoor in some of his films and had also been a friend to him, has expressed his condolences through Twitter calling it the 'saddest day'. He lamented that after years of friendship, he will not be allowed to see Rishi Kapoor for the last time.

Directors Milap Zaveri, Shekhar Kapur, and Hansal Mehta are also among the others who wrote their messages through their social media accounts.

