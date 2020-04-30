Rishi Kapoor No More: Bollywood Directors Pay Tributes To Veteran Thespian

As Rishi Kapoor passed away due to cancer in Mumbai on Thursday, many Bollywood directors took to their social media accounts to express their deepest condolences for the veteran actor. Filmmakers Nikkhil Advani, Ashutosh Gowariker reminisced the fond memories of the late actor and shared their mournful messages through Twitter. Advani, in his heartbreaking tribute, said that he awaits for Rishi Kapoor's booming voice to say something to him.

Have a look:

No one treated me with the respect an actor gives a director more than you did, that too being who you were. You were my friend sir. I’m sitting, remembering and just chuckling, laughing. Waiting for your booming voice to say “boy... make me one more drink!” #RishiKapoor #RIP — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) April 30, 2020

You were a source of immense joy throughout my growing up years. Your passing is heartbreaking!



Your persona was an exuberance of joy and celebration, which will be missed, Rishi ji… 🙇‍♂️



Prayers & Condolences to the entire Kapoor family! 🙏#RIPRishikapoorji pic.twitter.com/hRQGVEm0zA — Ashutosh Gowariker (@AshGowariker) April 30, 2020

Veteran Bollywood actor Subhash Ghai, who has directed Rishi Kapoor in some of his films and had also been a friend to him, has expressed his condolences through Twitter calling it the 'saddest day'. He lamented that after years of friendship, he will not be allowed to see Rishi Kapoor for the last time.

Have a look:

It’s a disaster. Unbearable. . Shocking. unbelievable.

my dearest friend for 40 years is no more.

People call him #RISHI KAPOOR.

I knew him #CHINTU

My best friend. My best actor. my guide .

Met him last at his home.

A Man Of Undying energy gone. shocked

RIP DOST🙏🏽 BYE👤 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

I cud never imagine that I won’t be allowed to see my best friend with bonding of 40 years of love n friendship on his last day of his departure coz of lockdown. Biggest sad day for me 👤 pic.twitter.com/cECRtNEoUI — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 30, 2020

Directors Milap Zaveri, Shekhar Kapur, and Hansal Mehta are also among the others who wrote their messages through their social media accounts.

Have a look:

Legends leave us and go. But Their Legend remains forever... — Milap (@zmilap) April 30, 2020

Like the end of an era. The end of romance .. the end of our youth #Chintu will miss you dearly .. — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 30, 2020

Terrible, terrible news. RIP Chintuji. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) April 30, 2020

