Rishi Kapoor No More: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Offers Condolences At Devastating News

Actor Rishi Kapoor has passed away on Thursday. The veteran breathed his last at the HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67, after being admitted there on Wednesday. Following his demise, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his condolences.

Ashok Gehlot condoles Rishi Kapoor's demise

Taking to Twitter, the Rajasthan CM expressed grief. Gehlot also stated that Rishi Kapoor will be remembered for his iconic roles in numerous movies. He further extended his condolences to the actor's family and fans.

Saddened to know veteran actor #RishiKapoor has passed away. It is a devastating news for his family, friends & fans. My heartfelt condolences to his close ones. May they find strength in this most difficult time. He would always be remembered for his iconic roles... — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor passes away

The news of the actor's demise was first announced by fellow actor Amitabh Bachchan. Earlier. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor was experiencing breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer. His team also then issued a statement of confirmation:

"He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi.

The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

