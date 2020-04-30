Rishi Kapoor No More: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pays Humble Tribute To Veteran Actor

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. The MP CM dedicated an ode to the late actor and said that the void left by his demise in Bollywood can never be filled.

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor who confirmed the bereavement to news agency PTI, had just hours earlier said that Rishi Kapoor experienced breathing difficulties amid his treatment for Cancer.

The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows:

"He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at hospital. Black day."

READ | Irrfan Khan No More: Team India Coach Ravi Shastri Pays Tribute To Exceptional Artist

MP CM pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

बिछड़े वो कुछ इस अदा से कि रुत ही बदल गई।

एक शख़्स ही सारे दिलों को वीरान कर गया।



फिल्मों का समृद्ध संसार जिनके बिना स्वयं को सदैव अधूरा महसूस करेगा, उनके असमय जाने से दिल भारी है। #RishiKapoor जी के निधन से उत्पन्न मनोरंजन जगत के शून्य को कभी भरा न जा सकेगा। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 30, 2020

READ | Remember When Irrfan Khan Made India Proud At Oscars For 'Slumdog Millionaire'

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla.

In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

READ | Rishi Kapoor's Brother Randhir Shares Update On Actor's Health After Hospitalisation

READ | Rishi Kapoor Passes Away Aged 67 At Mumbai Hospital; Team Issues Statement

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.