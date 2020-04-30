Rishi Kapoor No More: Suresh Prabhu Condoles Demise Of Shining Star Of Bollywood

Suresh Prabhu condoled the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and said that Bollywood had lost another shining star on Thursday. Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there a day earlier. taking to Twitter, the former Union Minister offered his condolences to the family and friends of the late actor.

Suresh Prabhu pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor

हिंदी सिनेमा जगत एक और चमकता सितारा श्री #ऋषि_कपूर जी नश्वर शरीर को छोड़ परम् पिता परमेश्वर में विलीन हो गए। भगवान उनके परिवार को इस महा दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति दे। ॐ शांति! — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 30, 2020

Official statement from family

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

