Rishi Kapoor's Death: When The Bollywood Legend Opened Up About His Battle With Cancer

Bollywood's legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, passed away today, on April 30, 2020, after he lost his battle with cancer. The beloved actor was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer back in 2018. He publicly revealed this news after he told his fans that he was travelling to New York for a medical treatment.

Back when he was first diagnosed with the condition, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his situation in an interview with a news channel. During the interview, Rishi Kapoor shared a heartbreaking quote, saying that nobody is going to live forever. After his sudden loss, many fans are paying tribute to the actor by reminiscing about his old quote.

The time when Rishi Kapoor opened up about his cancer diagnosis

Back in 2018, Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor, featured in an interview with a news channel. During the interview, Neetu Kapoor revealed that when she first learnt of the cancer diagnosis, she was obviously devastated. She revealed that even their kids were heartbroken. They did not know what to do, but then they accepted their situation and decided to deal with it.

Neetu Kapoor also revealed that Rishi Kapoor was in denial for nearly 4-5 months after the diagnosis. Adding to his wife's statement, Rishi Kapoor stated that while cancer is a dreaded disease, it was completely treatable in this day and age. However, Rishi Kapoor added, "kisi ne zindagi bhar jeena toh hai nahi" (No one is going to live forever). But the beloved actor said that cancer was curable.

A final message from Rishi Kapoor's family

The Bollywood legend passed away at 8:45 am in Mumbai after losing his battle against cancer. Here is a heartwarming message shared by Rishi Kapoor's family.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

