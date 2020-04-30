Rishi Kapoor Was 'truly Magic', Says '102 Not Out' Director Umesh Shukla

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today, i.e April 30, 2020. The legendary actor was battling cancer for the past two years after getting diagnosed back in 2018. The news about Rishi Kapoor's death has come as a shocker to many of his industry peers who have shared their heartfelt condolences. Now, director Umesh Shukla, who worked with the late actor on the film 102 Not Out has revealed that the news about Rishi Kapoor's death is heart-wrenching.

Umesh Shukla on Rishi Kapoor's death

Umesh Shukla spoke to a leading news daily about Rishi Kapoor's sudden demise in-depth while looking back at the time he has spent with the actor. Umesh shared that Rishi Kapoor was a great actor and that he is shattered by his demise. The director reminisced the time during the shoot of the film 102 Not Out and shared that the late actor would always be happy and cheerful on the sets.

Rishi Kapoor never let anyone know about his deteriorating health and ensured that people around him are always entertained. He deemed the actor to be 'truly magic' both on-screen and off-screen. The director also shared a heartbreaking tweet as the news about Rishi Kapoor's death went public.

Plz come back @chintskap — Umesh K Shukla (@umeshkshukla) April 30, 2020

The Kapoor family has also shared a heartbreaking public note after Rishi Kapoor's death. The note states that the actor did not let the illness he was battling get the best of him and remained joyous throughout his journey. Read Kapoor family's note below -

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

