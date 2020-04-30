Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sonali Bendre Bids Farewell To The Legend

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle against leukaemia or blood cancer. This is the second great loss Bollywood has seen in the past 24 hours. Rishi Kapoor was an extremely talented and versatile actor. Apart from this, he was a kind-hearted man who loved his nation. After the death of the legendary actor, many celebs from various backgrounds are expressing their grief over the loss of the great artist and sending in condolences to the family. After Rishi Kapoor's death, actor Sonali Bendre took to her social media handle to bid the actor farewell.

Read Also | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Sonali Bendre bids farewell to Rishi Kapoor

On Thursday, April 30, 2020, actor Rishi Kapoor passed away. Sonali Bendre took to her Instagram and shared a pic with the veteran actor. She captioned the picture by writing a heartfelt message for Rishi Kapoor and his family. Take a look at it here.

In the caption, Sonali Bendra wrote "Heartbroken and at a loss for words... #RIP Chintu uncle. So many thoughts and emotions running through me right now. Remembering our time in New York as we battled together, fighting an unseen monster. Keeping each other bouyant through the sadness and pain. We held each other up through it all, forever connected. My thoughts, prayers and love go out to Neetu aunty, Riddhima, Ranbir, the family and your legions of fans. You will always be remembered for your talent, your passion and your zest for life. @neetu54, #RanbirKapoor @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial #RishiKapoor".

Read Also | Rishi Kapoor’s Death: Iconic Songs Of The Legendary Actor That Will Always Be Evergreen

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

Read Also | Rishi Kapoor's Demise: Hema Malini Offers Condolences, Recalls Movies Done Together

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.