Rishi Kapoor No More: I&B Min Prakash Javadekar Shocked As Great Actor-good Human Passes

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on Thursday morning. The 67-year-old actor was admitted to HN Reliance hospital on Wednesday, where he breathed his last. While expressing shock over his sudden demise, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has taken to Twitter to condole the death of the beloved actor.

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

The actor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows:

"He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir Kapoor also confirmed the news. Amitabh Bachchan was the first to announce on Twitter about his Co-star's demise but later deleted the tweet.

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018. He went to the USA for treatment along with his wife Neetu Kapoor. His son Ranbir and actor-girlfriend Alia Bhatt, daughter Riddhima and many other stars had visited him at that time. He returned to India last year and signed films like the remake of Intern opposite Deepika Padukone and Sharmaji Namkeen alongside Juhi Chawla. In February, he was admitted to a Delhi hospital after taking ill during shooting. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in the film The Body opposite Emraan Hashmi. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. His blockbuster hits include Karz Bobby, Do Dooni Chaar Khel Khel Mein, Amar Akbar Anthony, Hum Kisi se Kam Nahi, Agneepath, Chandni, etc.

Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

