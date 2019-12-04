Rishi Kapoor Responds To The Backlash He Received For His Review Of The Irishman

Rishi Kapoor recently posted a short review for Martin Scorsese's film The Irishman on his Twitter page. His opinion on the film was completely negative, calling it boring, slow and a letdown. However, it seems that fans of Scorsese did not take well to Rishi Kapoor's review. Many netizens started to compare the actor's films to Martin Scorsese's movies and left harsh comments in response to Rishi's initial tweet. The veteran Bollywood actor has now responded to his harsh critics, saying that their anger was unfair.

Rishi Kapoor responds to the netizens who trolled him after his review of The Irishman



IRISHMAN. Painfully slow and boring. What a let down! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 3, 2019

Above is the original tweet by Rishi Kapoor, where he shared his opinion on the film with his many followers. While Rishi may have disliked the film, many of his fans disagreed, and while some civilly argued their points against Rishi's review, few netizens were angered by Rishi's negative opinion of the film. Some started to compare Rishi's films to that of Martin Scorsese's and left several demeaning comments on Rishi Kapoor's page.

This obviously bothered the actor who took to Twitter again to finally respond to his harsh critics. Rishi told those enraged by his review to not take it personally. He added that it was just his opinion and their hatred was unfair. He also said that he was asked by some fans for his opinion and so he gave it and it was not his intention to offend anyone. Below is the Tweet that Rishi posted in response to all the backlash he got for his review of The Irishman.

Why is my short review of “Irishman”being taken so personally? Some comparing my films with it with hatred! Unfair,it wasn’t intentional. Some fans asked my opinion-I said so! I hated “Once upon a time in Hollywood”too. Have seen better works of all the actors/directors involved! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 4, 2019

Rishi Kapoor will next be seen on the big screen in the upcoming film The Body. The movie is set to release on December 13, 2019, and is a remake of a Spanish film of the same name. The Body (2019) is directed by Jeethu Joseph.

