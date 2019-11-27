The Irishman To Stream On Netflix Today, Fans Express Excitement

The Irishman is a crime drama directed by famous director Martin Scorsese. The movie revolves around a mob hitman who recalls his possible involvement in the killing of Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. The Irishman stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino amongst others. The movie is based on a book written by Charles Brandt, while the screenplay of the movie is written by Steven Zaillian.

The Irishman was a blockbuster hit and many celebrities, as well as Hollywood actors, spoke about how they loved the movie. Only recently, the news of The Irishman releasing on Netflix sent netizens into a frenzy. Fans, as well as celebrities, stated that they cannot wait for the movie. Many took to their social media to express their excitement over the news. "It's the final countdown," wrote one of the fans. Check out how netizens reacted to The Irishman being broadcasted on Netflix.

Fan reactions

me hammering the play button on the irishman tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tOWfQkm7Ez — nick usen (@nickusen) November 26, 2019

I have two goals this Thanksgiving...



1) Eat Turkey



2) Watch "The Irishman"



That's it. Nothing more. — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) November 25, 2019

Tomorrow morning, one of the most anticipated films of this year will be # theirishman on the netflx platform. pic.twitter.com/yUFw380f8v — Muhammad (@Muhamma34086589) November 26, 2019

Everybody as soon as The Irishman is available on Netflix #TheIrishman pic.twitter.com/VBnCtUd3h9 — Giancarlo Aulino (@Gian_411) November 24, 2019

