The Irishman To Stream On Netflix Today, Fans Express Excitement

Hollywood News

The Irishman movie comes out on Netflix today, and netizens cannot keep calm. Here is what fans are reacting to the same on social media. Read on.

The Irishman

The Irishman is a crime drama directed by famous director Martin Scorsese. The movie revolves around a mob hitman who recalls his possible involvement in the killing of Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. The Irishman stars some of the biggest names in Hollywood like Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino amongst others. The movie is based on a book written by Charles Brandt, while the screenplay of the movie is written by Steven Zaillian.

The Irishman was a blockbuster hit and many celebrities, as well as Hollywood actors, spoke about how they loved the movie. Only recently, the news of The Irishman releasing on Netflix sent netizens into a frenzy. Fans, as well as celebrities, stated that they cannot wait for the movie. Many took to their social media to express their excitement over the news. "It's the final countdown," wrote one of the fans. Check out how netizens reacted to The Irishman being broadcasted on Netflix.

ALSO READ: The Irishman: Watch Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro, And Joe Pesci In The Final Trailer

Fan reactions

ALSO READ: 'The Irishman' Final Trailer: Fans React To The Robert De Niro, Al Pacino Starrer

ALSO READ: The Irishman: The Cast And Details Of The Upcoming Netflix Movie

ALSO READ: The Irishman To Run On Broadway For A Month Before Netflix Release

 

 

Published:
