Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: Sussanne Khan, Kunal Kemmu 'heartbroken' Over Tragic Demise

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle against cancer. Indian cinema is at a great loss as it not just lost an extremely talented and versatile actor, but also a great human being at heart. A number of his co-stars and fans have been expressing their grief over the loss of the great artist. Sussanne khan and Kunal Kemmu were amongst the celebrities who poured out their emotions on social media.

Sussanne Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor has time and again proved his passion for cinema and the art of acting through his impeccable roles. The news of his sad demise has left the Indian audience with a hole in the heart especially for people who took him as a source of inspiration. Sussanne Khan expressed how devastated she felt about the loss through an Instagram post. She put up a picture of a young Rishi Kapoor with a few words on the exceptional talent that he possessed. She thanked him for all the smiles and for the beautiful films of him that she has grown up watching. Addressing him as “Chintu Uncle”, she has mentioned that the loss is grave for Indian cinema and that he will always be alive in the form of joy in her heart. Have a look at the post from Sussanne Khan’s Instagram here.

Kunal Kemmu was also amongst the many actors to pay a heartfelt tribute to late Rishi Kapoor. He posted a picture of a young Rishi Kapoor with a caption that put special emphasis on his versatility and charm. He has spoken about growing up watching his films and has pointed out that the films brought joy to everyone who watched them. Kunal Kemmu has mentioned that Rishi Kapoor will forever be alive in everyone's hearts while he has sent out condolences and strength to the family. Have a look at Kunal Kemmu’s tribute to Rishi Kapoor here.

A message from Rishi Kapoor’s family

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

