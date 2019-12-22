Rishi Kapoor Spreads Christmas Cheer With A Punjabi Poem, Watch Video

Given that Christmas is just three days away, Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and extended Christmas cheer to everyone in his native language. Watch below-

Rishi Kapoor shares Christmas cheer in his native language

Christmas Cheer in a local language. Whatever it maybe,let love,peace and happiness resonate. Cheers! Lots of love XXX ❤️ pic.twitter.com/k9tWxM0Rau — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) December 22, 2019

After an impressive year at the box office, with the successful 102 Not Out and the critically acclaimed Mulk, Rishi Kapoor surprised fans that he was heading to the USA for medical reasons. As the veteran was under treatment for close to a year, he went less active on a platform he was always on fire at, Twitter, but at the same time, stars from the film industry visiting him in the USA had kept his well-wishers aware about his health.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Remembers Father Raj Kapoor With An Iconic Picture From ‘Mera Naam Joker’

The Agneepath star coming back to the bay recently and also to the microblogging platform had delighted his fans. Now, Rishi Kapoor is also returning to acting after a while; he has signed a film opposite Juhi Chawla, titled Sharmaji Namkeen. Not just the two veterans, the movie has other major names associated with it, like Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani and Abhishek Chaubey.

Rishi Kapoor and Juhi Chawla... The popular jodi to star in a family comedy... Sony Pictures Intl Prod India and MacGuffin Pictures announce their first collaboration... Directed by debutant Hitesh Bhatia, who has co-written the film with Supratik Sen... Filming begins in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UWySRGlfdg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 17, 2018

READ: The Body Is Gripping And Suspenseful Says Audience | Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor

Though Sharmaji Namkeen is set to be the first film that Rishi Kapoor will shoot for post his return from the USA, he had multiple films releasing during this phase. He featured in Jhootha Kahin Ka a few weeks ago. Another film of his, The Body, will release on December 13. The movie features Rishi Kapoor in the role of an investigating officer and it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Shobhita Dhulipala, and Vedhika.

READ: Deepika Padukone To Share Screen Space With Ranbir Kapoor's Father Rishi Kapoor Again?

READ: Rishi Kapoor Remembers Father Raj Kapoor With An Iconic Picture From ‘Mera Naam Joker’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.