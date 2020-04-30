Rishi Kapoor Passes Away: WB Guv Dhankar Says 'a Huge Loss To World Of Cinema & Society'

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Reliance Hospital at the age of 67 on Thursday after being admitted there on Wednesday. Mourning his demise, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar said that Rishi Kapoor "imparted profound imprint on Bollywood by his acting." The Governor added that Rishi Kapoor believed in "positivity and nationalism" Calling his demise "a huge loss to world of cinema and society" Dhankar offered his condolences to his family, friends and admirers.

'He was full of life'

Sad to learn about death of evergreen actor #RishiKapoor. He was full of life. Imparted profound imprint on Bollywood by his acting. He ever believed in positivity and nationalism.

A huge loss to world of cinema and society.

Sincere condolences to his family,friends& admirers. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor's team has issued a statement that reads as follows:

"He’s no more with us. Took his last breath today morning at the hospital. Black day."

Rishi Kapoor's family has issued a statement which reads as follows:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Reacting on his demise, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Rishi Kapoor "carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances." He added that he was "anguished" by his demise and offered his thoughts with Kapoor's family and fans in this hour of grief.

Anguished by the passing away of noted film actor Rishi Kapoor. He carved a special place in the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and performances. My thoughts are with his family and fans in this hour of grief. Om Shanti. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and he returned to India from New York in September last year, after his cancer treatment. In 1973, Rishi Kapoor made his film debut as an adult, with Bobby, opposite Dimple Kapadia. The actor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor had an illustrious career spanning for more than 55 years. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after fellow actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai.

