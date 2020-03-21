Rishi Kapoor Worried About Pak Due To Coronavirus Outbreak, Asserts 'We Were Once One'

With the number of Coronavirus cases on the rise, Rishi Kapoor in a tweet felt that it is a 'time' for all to come together and fight a bigger threat that looms in the form of the 'virus'. Taking to social media, he expressed his concern for the citizens of Pakistan. “With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advise his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad!” Kapoor tweeted.

With all due respect, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan should also advice his country to take adequate precautions. People of Pakistan are also dear to us. Once we were one. We are concerned too. This is a global crisis. No ego matter this. We love you guys. Humanity zindabad ! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 19, 2020

Kapoor's tweet gains reactions

Kapoor’s words gained a reaction from Pakistani singer Shafqat Amanat Ali. “Thank you so much for your lovely wishes. Much love and respect to you. You are right, we are all in this together and this is not about countries, but about humanity. Humanity Zindabad! Hope we overcome this threat soon. Love and best wishes to you,” Ali commented.

Meanwhile, shooting for all formats of entertainment -- films, TV and digital -- has been stopped in Bollywood and other film industries all over India. Actors, filmmakers and technicians are confined in their homes, like most citizens across the country.

Nation under lockdown

The entire nation is under a near lockdown situation with different state governments imposing closure of offices and other establishments to combat the spread of the virus. Only essential services such as pharmacies, medical clinics, grocery stores, among other essentials are open.

However, different states have adopted different strategies in complete coordination with the central government to combat the virus. While some states such as Punjab and Haryana have shut down public transportation system in their states, other state governments such as Maharashtra and Delhi have drastically curtailed down public transport.

