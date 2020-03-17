Rishi Kapoor's Video Of 'coronavirus Cure' Exciting Youngster Sure To Leave You In Splits

The atmosphere around the world might be tensed with the coronavirus pandemic, but some are also trying to lighten the mood. Numerous jokes and memes are doing the rounds on social media over various factors around COVID-19. Rishi Kapoor also had a way to cheer the netizens up in ‘boring and depressing’ times.

The actor shared a hilarious video in which a news reporter asks a youngster about the coronavirus in a pub. The latter replies that it was very ‘dangerous’ since scientists had not invented a cure yet. He added that he was worried and we were all ‘doomed.’

The reporter then tells him that alcohol cures coronavirus. Initially surprised, the youngster gets so excited that he breaks into a dance.

Kapoor, who used to be known for love for alcohol and even sharing funny posts about it before, shared how one should smile for the youngster and that the joke was not meant to be taken seriously.

Here’s the video

Go on smile for this youngsters sake. Times are getting boring and depressing. This s a joke not to be taken seriously! Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/o8Cnli2TTk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 17, 2020

Netizens pointed out the video was not as it came out, since it was an old video and subtitles were changed as per the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, they felt it worked every single time according to the situation. Even the oblivious ones had a hearty laugh over it.

😂😋 — Zulfiqar Ali Ahmed (@cypherrz) March 17, 2020

It's an old fun video someone has added these subtitles just to make it relevant again for current situation. Anyways it was fun before and today also hehe. Cheers 🍻 staysafe all — Ashish Mundepi (@Ashishmundepi) March 17, 2020

This memer never fails to amaze. Suits everytime so easily — Hugo Stiglitz (@aatli_baatli) March 17, 2020

This is the reason I follow you. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Shreya Mukherjea (@2GramyNomiShawn) March 17, 2020

While doctors and scientists are yet to find the solution for coronavirus/COVID-19, the world is making do with the precautions at the moment. As per guidelines of the World Health Organisation, one should wash hands regularly with an alcohol-based rub, maintain regular respiratory hygiene, cover one’s face while coughing and sneezing and avoid touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth.

Numerous events around the world are also being cancelled for the fear of the virus spreading at large gatherings. The coronavirus/COVID-19 has claimed three lives in India, with total cases reported being 137. Overall, over 7000 deaths have been reported and over 1.80 lakh cases.

