Rishi Kapoor's Video Of 'coronavirus Cure' Exciting Youngster Sure To Leave You In Splits

Bollywood News

Rishi Kapoor shared a meme video of the coronavirus cure exciting a youngster. The actor urged people to laugh amid the 'depressing' times due to pandemic.

Rishi Kapoor's video of coronavirus cure exciting youngster is sure to leave you in splits

The atmosphere around the world might be tensed with the coronavirus pandemic, but some are also trying to lighten the mood. Numerous jokes and memes are doing the rounds on social media over various factors around COVID-19. Rishi Kapoor also had a way to cheer the netizens up in ‘boring and depressing’ times. 

READ: Coronavirus: SS Rajamouli 'shocked' To See World 'come To Standstill', Shares WHO's Tweet

The actor shared a hilarious video in which a news reporter asks a youngster about the coronavirus in a pub. The latter replies that it was very ‘dangerous’ since scientists had not invented a cure yet. He added that he was worried and we were all ‘doomed.’  

The reporter then tells him that alcohol cures coronavirus. Initially surprised, the youngster gets so excited that he breaks into a dance. 

Kapoor, who used to be known for love for alcohol and even sharing funny posts about it before, shared how one should smile for the youngster and that the joke was not meant to be taken seriously. 

READ: Coronavirus: Parliamentary Panel Suggests Sanitisation Of Public Transport Networks In Delhi

Here’s the video 

Netizens pointed out the video was not as it came out, since it was an old video and subtitles were changed as per the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, they felt it worked every single time according to the situation. Even the oblivious ones had a hearty laugh over it. 

While doctors and scientists are yet to find the solution for coronavirus/COVID-19, the world is making do with the precautions at the moment. As per guidelines of the World Health Organisation, one should wash hands regularly with an alcohol-based rub, maintain regular respiratory hygiene, cover one’s face while coughing and sneezing and avoid touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth. 

READ: Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Delhi Police Requests People Not To Hold Dharna Or Protests

Numerous events around the world are also being cancelled for the fear of the virus spreading at large gatherings. The coronavirus/COVID-19 has claimed three lives in India, with total cases reported being 137. Overall, over 7000 deaths have been reported and over 1.80 lakh cases. 

READ: Rishi Kapoor Shares Colourful 'young Brat' Photo On Holi Eve, Advises Safety

 

 

First Published:
